Susannah Ruth (Barber) Henry, 81, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital.

She was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Kittanning to the late James H. and Ruth (Schlosser) Barber.

Ruth worked at the Kittanning Telephone Company and Wal-Mart.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Kittanning.

She is survived by her two sons William (Tamara) Henry of Kittanning and Lance (Stacey) Henry of Cowansville; four grandchildren Jacob (Alexis) Henry, Josh Henry, Molly Henry, and Lauren Henry.

Susannah was preceded in

death by her parents.

Private services will be held by the family with interment in the Kittanning Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Susannah's honor to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter at PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.