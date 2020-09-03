1/
Suzanne Rumbaugh
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Suzanne Rumbaugh, 74, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born on July 19, 1946, to Charles and Dorothea (Innes) Bowser in Kittanning.

Suzanne worked as the office manager for the Central Tax Bureau in Kittanning.

She was a member of Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years.

Suzanne is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald Rumbaugh; a son, Greg (Rachel) Rumbaugh, of Mc- Candless, Pa.; four brothers: Charles, Jr., (Janet) Bowser, of Cedarburg, Wis., Michael Bowser, of Butler, Stephen (Pam) Bowser, of Kittanning, and Jeffrey (Sharon) Bowser, of New Castle, Del.; two sisters, Dorothea Jagman, of Ford City and Lillian Bowser, of Ford City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-inlaw, Deb Bowser.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Sheila Wadding officiating. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will take place in the in the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road, Dayton, PA 16222.carsonboyer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved