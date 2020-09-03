Suzanne Rumbaugh, 74, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born on July 19, 1946, to Charles and Dorothea (Innes) Bowser in Kittanning.

Suzanne worked as the office manager for the Central Tax Bureau in Kittanning.

She was a member of Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years.

Suzanne is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald Rumbaugh; a son, Greg (Rachel) Rumbaugh, of Mc- Candless, Pa.; four brothers: Charles, Jr., (Janet) Bowser, of Cedarburg, Wis., Michael Bowser, of Butler, Stephen (Pam) Bowser, of Kittanning, and Jeffrey (Sharon) Bowser, of New Castle, Del.; two sisters, Dorothea Jagman, of Ford City and Lillian Bowser, of Ford City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-inlaw, Deb Bowser.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Sheila Wadding officiating. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will take place in the in the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road, Dayton, PA 16222.carsonboyer.com