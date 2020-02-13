|
Tami Lyne (Melson) Headland, 58, of Kittanning, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born Nov. 13, 1961, in Punxsutawney, to Marshall and Amy Melson.
Tami was a hairstylist and was the owner of Tamicuts in Sunnyside, for the past 31 years, cutting hair was her passion in life.
She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, where she attended Bible study and was also in the funeral choir.
Tami was the Valedictorian of the 1979 graduating class at Shannock Valley High School. She attended Kittanning Beauty School, graduating in 1981.
She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and dining and shopping with her friend, Anna. She recently went to see the elk in Benezette, and enjoyed sitting along the river bank.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Scott Headland; son, Brock Headland, of Kittanning; daughter, Shenin (Alex) Dettwyler, of Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh; sister, Marsha Melson, of NuMine; brother, Gary Melson, of Dayton; and mother, Amy Melson, of Dayton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marshall Melson, who passed away Sept. 18, 2008.
Friends will be received Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, with the the Rev. Victor Baguna as celebrant. Interment will be the Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tami's honor to Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
