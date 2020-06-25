Tammy L. McLaughlin
1959 - 2020
Tammy L. McLaughlin, 61, of Butler, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home in Butler.

Born April 15, 1959, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Larry Crytzer and Mary Bowser Scholl, who survives and resides in Kittanning.

Tammy attended school in Kittanning, and was a graduate of Lenape School of Practical Nursing.

She worked at the Brookville Hospital for many years, and currently worked at the VA in Butler, for the last 17 years.

On Oct. 19, 1987, she married Thomas E. McLaughlin at the First Church of God in Kittanning, he preceded her in death on April 18, 2007.

She was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed Pittsburgh sports teams. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her cats.

In addition to her mother, Tammy is survived by her son, Douglas McLaughlin and his companion, Kayla Haye, of New Bethlehem; her daughter, Heather Stroup and her husband, Jake, of New Bethlehem; six grandchildren: Dakota, Blake, Cora, Danica, Quinten and Brenden; and one great grandchild, Peyton.

She is also survived by her brother, Dan Crytzer and his wife, Brenda, of Leechburg; two sisters, Kimberly Crytzer, of Kittanning and Melissa Lynds and her husband, Tim, of Cayce, S.C. Tammy is also survived by nieces and nephews.

In addition she is survived by her companion, Mark, and his daughters and grandchildren.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by two step fathers, Leon Scholl and Harry Kunselman; and her grandchild, Alyssa.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. James Swogger, pastor of the Church of God in Distant, officiating.

Interment will follow at the Vandervort Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the charity of one's choice.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Furlong Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Furlong Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
