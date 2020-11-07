1/
Teressa Ann "Tiny" (Steiner) Boltz
1937 - 2020
Teressa Ann "Tiny" (Steiner) Boltz, 83, of Cowansville, died on Thursday Nov. 5, 2020, in Chicora Medical Center.

She was born on July 4, 1937, in Sugarcreek Township, to the late Regis and Faye (Yount) Steiner.

Teressa was a member of St. Paul's Community Church. She worked as a manager of Sugarcreek Elementary School cafeteria until it was taken over by Karns City, and then she went to West Hills Elementary. She loved to square dance and was part of Alamo Squares and went to many national conventions. Teressa loved gardening, canning and baking. Many in the community, were the recipients of her pies and cookies.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 64 years, William R. Boltz; daughter, Pam (Rick) Baldwin, of Texas; son, Tim (Jackie) Boltz, of Florida; grandchildren: Clayton and Rayna Baldwin and Jonathan and Samuel Boltz; brothers: Dusty (Joni) Steiner, Dennis (Sandy) Steiner and Mike (Pam) Steiner; sister, Kay Montgomery; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bob Montgomery.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville. Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the St. Paul's Community

Church, 2167 Route 268, Chicora, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sam Swick officiating.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse-Operation Christmas Child at www.samaritanspurse.org.

For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
NOV
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
NOV
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Community Church
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
