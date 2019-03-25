Teressa Elaine Adams Cravener (Toy-Varos), 58, of Sarver, passed away in her home on Friday, March 22, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1960, in Ft. Huachuca, Ariz., to Blaine M. Toy and Frances Adams (Brice-Toy).

Teressa is survived by her beloved husband of 15 years, Irvin Cravener; her children: Christina Myers (Varos) and John Varos; her step-children: Scott Cravener and Shane Cravener; her son-in-law, William Myers; her grandchildren: Gwendalyn, Morgana and Thomas; her parents; her siblings: Virginia Davis, Blaine Toy, Sharon Puz and Frank Toy; and half-siblings and step-siblings.

Teressa was a hard-working and dedicated tele-data technician for most of her life, and a proud member of IBEW Local 5.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and taking trips to Lake Erie.

Per Teressa's wishes, there will be no viewing or services held.

Arrangements are made at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

Any donations can be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. For further information, please visit www.carsonboyer.com.