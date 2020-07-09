1/
Terri Lynn Henry Hammon
1964 - 2020
Terri Lynn Henry Hammon went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries Skilled Nursing Home in Cabot, Pa., after several years of illness.

Terri, born March 20, 1964, on the first day of spring, last resided, and worked in St. Augustine, Fla. She worked at Flagler Hospital as a scheduling coordinator for the surgical department. She enjoyed working there and made many friendships with her bubbly personality. Terri was known as a dedicated employee with lots of enthusiasm and a person who would help anyone in a time of need.

Prior to working at the hospital, Terri was employed as a House Supervisor at the Alpha Omega Miracle Home in St. Augustine. Terri impacted many mothers during her stay at the Alpha Omega Miracle Home; but none more than Prudence Phillips. During her stay, she assisted residents with life skills and daily devotions. It was during this time, that the bond between Terri and Pru grew and their mother daughter journey began. Throughout the remainder of her life, Terri and Pru continued to share a special bond and remained close. Terri was proud to be called mom by Pru and Pru finally had the mother she always wanted. Although their time together was short by comparison, they shared many laughs and memories together.

Terri continued to share her passion for mothers and babies as she worked at the Pregnancy Support Services, now known as Life Choices, in Kittanning, through the early 90s into 2002. During her time there, Terri worked as an administration and client service assistant and shared her enthusiasm for life with those she met. Everyone who worked with Terri felt blessed and encouraged by her presence.

Through her years of work Terri completed several certifications in the Pro-life and health administration areas. She also received her certification in American Sign Language through classes at Lenape Vo-Tech School in Ford City, Pa. She was immensely proud of these accomplishments and used her skills to serve others.

During her time at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Terri enjoyed many activities and became a skilled artist. Using her painting talents, Terri brightened the day of many by sharing her artwork with residents and staff alike. Her outgoing and kind personality helped her to be elected as President of the Resident Council and despite her health challenges, Terri continued to shine God's love onto anyone she encountered.

Terri's mother Goldie Armenta Wilson Henry and father, William Frederick Henry preceded her in her passing. We know they welcomed her with open arms and are shining down on the rest of their family.

Survivors include Freddie Clark Henry and wife, Paula, and their children: Jessica Bures, Stefanie Scahill, Billy Henry and Sterling Henry; niece, Kenliegh Eiler, all of Kittanning, Pa.; and Bob Hammon, of Georgia.

Arrangements were private and under the care of the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
