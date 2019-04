Terry A. Wyant, 61, of Kittanning, peacefully passed on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

He was the husband of the late Anne Wyant; son of the late Barbara Wyant; brother of Lori (Lee) Foy, Norwin "J.R." (Misty) Akins, and the late Brenda Neal. He was the uncle of many nieces and nephews. Terry is survived by many other family and friends.

No visitation will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Stephen M. Brady Funeral, Inc., 920 Cedar Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212, 412- 321-0495.