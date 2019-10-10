Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Terry L. Murtland


1956 - 2019
Terry L. Murtland Obituary

Terry L. Murtland, 63, of Kittanning, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

He was born July 21, 1956, in Kittanning, to Woody R. and Mona (Cravener) Murtland.

He loved watching the old classic Turner movies.

Terry is survived by his wife, Rhonda (Beuth) Murtland; his mother, Mona Murtland, of Kittanning; brother, Dan Murtland, of Kittanning; sister, Kriss (Eric) Cravener, of Garretts Run; sister, Karen (Kevin) Leard, of Kittanning; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Woody R. Murtland.

Friends will be received Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Kittanning Cemetery.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

