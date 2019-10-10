|
|
Terry L. Murtland, 63, of Kittanning, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born July 21, 1956, in Kittanning, to Woody R. and Mona (Cravener) Murtland.
He loved watching the old classic Turner movies.
Terry is survived by his wife, Rhonda (Beuth) Murtland; his mother, Mona Murtland, of Kittanning; brother, Dan Murtland, of Kittanning; sister, Kriss (Eric) Cravener, of Garretts Run; sister, Karen (Kevin) Leard, of Kittanning; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Woody R. Murtland.
Friends will be received Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Kittanning Cemetery.
