Thelma Evelyn Hyskell, 81, of Smicksburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, in Cabot, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 7, 1938, to Donald and Mary (Brosius) Chambers in Indiana County.
Thelma was a retired paramedic for Kittanning No. 6 Ambulance and a volunteer for Dayton Area Ambulance Service for many years. She was an active member of Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church.
Thelma is survived by her sons, Thomas Hyskell, of Smicksburg, and Ronald (Renee) Hyskell, of Ford City; daughters, Jackie (Ronald) Schreckengost, of Charles Town, W. Va., Anita (Perry) Gaston, of Newark, Del.; Patricia (Dennis) Smail, of Vandergrift; Mary (Chris) Palermo, of Avondale, Pa.; and Paula (Thomas) Smulik of Rural Valley; brother, Robert Chambers (Clara), of Smicksburg; sister, Bonnie Jean (Edward) Fisher, of Charles Town, W. Va.; sisters in-law Shirley Chambers, of Punxsutawney, and Janice Chambers, of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Thelma loved baking for family, friends and various fundraisers. One of her favorite activities was baking for the annual Smicksburg festivals, where her yard became a gathering place. She was an active member of the community, serving on the Indiana County Board of Elections, Smicksburg Town Council and Smicksburg Cemetery Association. Thelma had a great love for, and enjoyed spending time with, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clair W. Hyskell; brothers, Donald and Norman Chambers; and sister, Betty Heberling.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday at the Glade Run Presbyterian Church in Dayton, with Pastor Sheila Wadding officiating. Burial will take place in the Smicksburg Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church or Good Samaritan Hospice - Concordia Lutheran Ministries at Cabot, PA. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Oertel Personal Care Unit and Good Samaritan Hospice for the heartfelt compassion and excellent care provided to Mom over the last several months. www.carsonboyer.com.