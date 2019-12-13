|
Thelma Jane Bowser, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with Alzheimer's.
Most people knew her as Jane.
She cared very deeply about her family and home, and loved her husband, children, and grandchildren more than anything in this world.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1944, in New Salem, Pa., to Clayton Conrad and Minnie Florence Geist.
She was the first girl to arrive after three older brothers - Wayne, Bernard and Harold, AKA "Jiggs."
She was the older sibling to baby sister, Joyce, born roughly 18 months later. Joyce often liked to remind Jane that she was the "younger sister."
Jane attended Dayton High School where she was a majorette who was loved by her classmates and teachers.
She graduated in 1962, and shortly after, began working at the Kittanning Telephone Company where she met her husband, Larry Bowser.
They were married in a small ceremony in1965, and were together for more than 54 years until her passing.
In 1966, Jane and Larry started their family with the birth of their oldest son, Kirk. Soon after, siblings Julie, Jennifer and, Galen arrived.
Throughout her life, Jane was a devout Christian and dedicated member of the Franklin Union Baptist Church in Worthington, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Helping Hands missionary circle and served in various church roles to generously support members of the congregation and community.
Professionally, she worked as a teacher's aide in the Armstrong School District, helping elementary school children with learning disabilities.
She was the epitome of a wife, mother, and homemaker. Her days were filled with singing, cooking, cleaning, sewing, gardening, canning, and caring for her family and home.
She didn't gossip. Kind words were the only ones she spoke. Her beloved time of the year was Fall. She welcomed the crisp air, the smell of burning leaves, the bright foliage, and apple butter.
When she got sick and started to forget, she loved hearing stories of her parents and siblings, Dayton High School, her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. When Alzheimer's progressed, she would thumb through the picture book about her family, given to her on her 50th wedding anniversary, and smile.
Larry took care of Jane throughout her entire illness. Because of the loving care she received from her husband, she was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of her home. Nobody could have taken care of her better. No husband could have loved his wife more.
Jane is now in heaven with her father, mother, and brothers.
She is survived by her son, Kirk, his wife Chris (Frazer) Bowser, and children Kaleb and Chloe; her daughter Julie (Bowser) Croyle, husband Eric Croyle, and children Farah, Ferialle, Faris, and Hannah; her daughter Jennifer (Bowser) Lange, and children Derek, Clayton, and Emma; her son Galen, his wife Kristen (Schrecongost) Bowser, and children Mason, Delaney, and Marley, and her younger sister Joyce (Geist) Schaeffer, Joyce's husband, Craig, and their children Jill and Brian. She has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family that meant the world to her.
Friends will be received at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 2-4 and from 5 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/ donate/. For more information or to express online condolences please visit www.snydercrissman.com.