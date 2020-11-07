Thelma M. Walker, 100, formerly of Spring Church, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Care Center, Kittanning.

Born Sept. 15, 1920, she was the daughter of Samuel H. and Mae (Miller) Duckworth.

Thelma lived in Warren, Ohio, Emlenton, Pa. and Spring Church, prior to residing in Kittanning, Pa. She was a homemaker, and a former member of the First Church of God in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, North Apollo Church of God and the Kittanning Church of God.

Thelma loved to sew in her younger years, enjoyed bingo and word-search puzzles. She was very determined to reach the milestone of living a century, and our family was honored to have her for 100 years.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert D. Rosensteel, in 1971; her second husband, Carl A. Walker, in 1997; daughter, Linda Crofutt, in 2008; step-daughter, Pamela Snyder; granddaughter, Christy Kettering in 2008; brother, Dale Duckworth; and sisters: Leila Byers, Lucille Kingan and Vera J. Rearic.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Deborah) Rosensteel; daughter, Karen (John) Cooper; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Friends will be received in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. in the funeral home, with Associate Pastor Melissa Daniel officiating.

Private burial at Spring Church Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Church.

Due to state mandates regarding COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20% funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask, and observe social distancing protocols.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Kittanning Church of God, 13374 U.S. 422, Kittanning, PA 16201.

