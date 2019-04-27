Thelma "Elaine" Slagle, 72, of Kittanning, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born on June 4, 1946, in Kittanning, to Robert E. and Lillian M. (Hankey) Remaley. She was a lifetime resident of Kittanning, and a member of Pine Creek Baptist Church.

Elaine and her husband, Dan, opened Plaza Electric in Ford City, in 1986. They quickly outgrew that location and moved to 422 East, where they owned and operated the store until March of 2014, when they decided to semi-retire. Plaza Electric is now owned and operator by two of Elaine's granddaughters, who grew up helping in the business, just as mother and aunts before them.

Elaine enjoyed traveling and crocheting. Her true love was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Philip "Daniel" Slagle, whom she married on Sept. 8, 1962; one son, Daniel B. Slagle and wife, Tina, of Pittsburgh; daughters, Kimberly A. Cochenour and husband, Mark, of Kittanning, Tracey L. Repka and husband, Gil, of Kittanning, and Cathy M. Minich, and husband, Shawn, of Templeton; grandchildren, Jessica Minich, Cassandra Kellar, Dustin Cochenour, Lynzie Adams, Brandon Peters, Tyler Cochenour, Zachary Peters, Courtney Slagle, and Cody Minich; great-grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Amelia, and Caidence; and brother, Robert L. Remaley and wife, Anne, of Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

At Elaine's request, services will be private. Interment will be in the Pine Creek Baptist Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Elaine's honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of Greater Pittsburgh, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Elaine's family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.