Theodore H. "Harve" Dailey, Jr., 67, of Route 268, East Brady (Sugarcreek Township) Armstrong County, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, while surrounded by his loved ones.
Harve was born on Feb. 15, 1952, in Kittanning. He was the son of Martha "Jean" Pence Dailey and the late Harvey "Red" Dailey.
Harve was a 1970 graduate of East Brady High School and received his degree in Chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1974. Harve was an avid fan of Pitt athletics, both basketball and football, having season tickets to both, for more than 30 years. He enjoyed his "Pitt Family," lots of tailgates, and nachos and salsa.
He had been employed for more than 37 years as a chemist with Koppers, Indspec, and OxyChem. Harve traveled nationally and wordwide as a technical service consultant and held several patents. Since his retirement, his passion has been grandkids, travel, and archery. Harve was known by his family to be the smartest and the tallest in the room. To his grandchildren, whom he babysat since his retirement, he was affectionately known as "Grump-Pa."
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Anne Fleeger Dailey, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1977. Also surviving is his son, Nathan Dailey and his wife Megan; his daughter, Colleen Taylor and her husband, Wesley; two grandchildren, Hunter and Brooke Dailey; two brothers, Mike Dailey and his wife, Kathy, and Scott Dailey and his wife, Elaine; his brothers-inlaw and sisters-in-law, George and Deb Fleeger, Jerry and Anna Fleeger, Bob and Shelly Fleeger, and Tammy Fleeger, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his father, Harve was preceded in death by his in-laws, Richard and Gracia Fleeger; and a brotherin law, Richard Fleeger.
Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Dept., 110 Rodgers Road, East Brady, PA 16028.