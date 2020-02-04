Home

F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Theresa A. Toy

Theresa A. Toy Obituary

Theresa A. Toy, 85, of Worthington, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Oct. 1, 1934, in West Winfield, to the late John and Mildred (Mechakd) Dovjak.

She was a retired postal employee, and president of Toy Trucking Co. Theresa was a member of the CDA, Worthington American Legion, and volunteered at the VA Hospital. Theresa enjoyed the Worthington Senior Center, playing cards, bingo and building puzzles with her friends at Sugar Creek Rest.

She is survived by her husband, D. Dean Toy, whom she married Nov. 2, 1957; two sons, Jerry Dean Toy and David Charles Toy; two grandchildren, Joshua David Toy and Madeline Rae Toy; one great-granddaughter; and brother, John (Deloris) Dovjak, of Akron, Ohio.

Friends will be received Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of a service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Alan Grote officiating at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's honor to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center for Oncology Assistance Fund or the Worthington Library.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

