Theresa Ann Zanetti, 46, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after a courageous two-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). She was surrounded by her family and friends as she took her last breath.

Theresa was born Feb. 25, 1974, in Kittanning, to Robert Zanetti and Francine Ballina.

She was a loving wife, amazing mother and friend, who was loved by all. Her spirit and smile could light up a room and had a positive and lasting impact on everyone who was fortunate enough to have known her.

Theresa graduated from Armstrong Central High School in 1992. She earned her bachelor and master's degrees at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was employed as a dietitian at the University of Virginia Health System. She loved the beach, fashion, shopping, baking and traveling. She cherished spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed the little things in life that brought a smile to her face. More than anything, she adored her son, Hudson, and the constant love and joy he filled her heart with.

She is survived by her husband, Derik Diver and seven-year-old, Hudson, of Charlottesville, Va.; father, Bob (Elaine) Zanetti, of Kittanning; mother, Francine (John) Valley, of Palm Coast, Fla.; sisters, Bobbie Zanetti, of Cadogan, and Michele Merryman, of Kittanning; Michelle Cousins, of Ford City, who was like a sister to her; aunt and uncle, John and Arlene Zanetti, of Ford City; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grace and Eugene Ballina and Daniel and Helen Zanetti; and an infant brother, Fredrick.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made for Hudson's college savings.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be planned later in both her hometown and Charlottesville, Va.