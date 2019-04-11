Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Main St
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Tatters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa L. (White) Tatters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa L. (White) Tatters Obituary

Theresa L. (White) Tatters, 59, of Chicora, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in her residence.

She was born on June 8, 1959, in Kittanning, to the late Paul and Katherine White.

Theresa was a shipping clerk with Penn United Technologies and was a member of the Limestone-Reesedale Church of God.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones. She loved her grandchildren, camping, rafting, fires, yard sales, and playing cards.

Theresa leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Mark Tatters; son, Darren (Maura) White, of Erie; grandchildren, Liam, Bennett, and Everly White, of Erie; sisters Linda Johns, of Kittanning, and Nancy (Donnie) Black, of Slate Lick; brother, Ralph (Rosemary) White, of Worthington; step daughters, Amy Rottman, and her children, of Chicora, and Bobbie Jo Keener, and her children, of Slippery Rock; nieces and nephews, Jerry White, of Butler, Marsha Frick, of Adrian, Missy Shultz, of Ohio, Rick Johns, of Adrian, Bobbi Cox, of Kittanning, and Shawna Bowser, of Adrian; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Wonderling.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Wesley Lewis officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the Cowansville American Legion. Burial will be in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now