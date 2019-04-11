Theresa L. (White) Tatters, 59, of Chicora, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in her residence.

She was born on June 8, 1959, in Kittanning, to the late Paul and Katherine White.

Theresa was a shipping clerk with Penn United Technologies and was a member of the Limestone-Reesedale Church of God.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones. She loved her grandchildren, camping, rafting, fires, yard sales, and playing cards.

Theresa leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Mark Tatters; son, Darren (Maura) White, of Erie; grandchildren, Liam, Bennett, and Everly White, of Erie; sisters Linda Johns, of Kittanning, and Nancy (Donnie) Black, of Slate Lick; brother, Ralph (Rosemary) White, of Worthington; step daughters, Amy Rottman, and her children, of Chicora, and Bobbie Jo Keener, and her children, of Slippery Rock; nieces and nephews, Jerry White, of Butler, Marsha Frick, of Adrian, Missy Shultz, of Ohio, Rick Johns, of Adrian, Bobbi Cox, of Kittanning, and Shawna Bowser, of Adrian; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Wonderling.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Wesley Lewis officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the Cowansville American Legion. Burial will be in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.