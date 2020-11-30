Thomas A. Smith, 74, of Kittanning went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning, Pa.

He was born on May 24, 1946, in Kittanning, Pa., to the late Alfred S. and Hazel Mae Smith.

He was a self-employed farmer.

He was a member of the Center Hill Church of the Brethren Kittanning, PA.

Tom loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He also had a love for music, Sunday joy rides in the car, hunting and farming. He also enjoyed collecting model tractors.

He is survived by wife his wife 52 years Linda K. Smith; son, Kevin Smith of Kittanning; daughter, Tanya (Kirk) Hooks of Kittanning; grandchildren:

Easton Hooks, Halle Hooks, Adam Hooks and Logan Hooks all of Kittanning; sisters, Gertrude Bowser, Sara (Harry) Claypool and Nancy (Paul) Shutters; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters: Ruth Smith & Glenna Smith.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren, 2039 Freeport Rd., Kittanning, PA 16201, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Donald Peters officiating.

Burial will follow in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Guests attending the services for Tom are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/ health safety protocols.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.