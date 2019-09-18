|
|
Thomas A. VanWhy, 59, of Worthington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.
Born Jan. 14, 1960, in Dearborn, Mich., he was a son of the late Alan and Nancy VanWhy.
Thomas was a nurse.
He enjoyed reading and antiques.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lindsey VanWhy and Jessica VanWhy, of Indiana; and three grandsons.
Arrangements are private and under the care of the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.