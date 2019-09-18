Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas VanWhy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. VanWhy


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. VanWhy Obituary

Thomas A. VanWhy, 59, of Worthington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.

Born Jan. 14, 1960, in Dearborn, Mich., he was a son of the late Alan and Nancy VanWhy.

Thomas was a nurse.

He enjoyed reading and antiques.

He is survived by his two daughters, Lindsey VanWhy and Jessica VanWhy, of Indiana; and three grandsons.

Arrangements are private and under the care of the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now