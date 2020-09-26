Thomas H. Taylor, 71, of Bethel Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Aug. 23, 1949, and the son of the late James and Hattie (Martin) Taylor.

Tom was a coal miner for Penn Allegheny Coal Company for many years, before starting his own business, T & T Tree Service. Tom enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, camping, fishing and golfing. He loved his Sunday family dinners where his children and grandchildren spent the day having cold beers and their favorite foods. Tom's smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, sharing 31 years together and 16 of those of marriage, Barbara Marie Blystone Taylor, of Bethel Township; one son, Thomas Taylor, Jr., of Brick Church; four daughters: LeAnn (Edward) Paul, of Leechburg, Rebecca (Jason) Dosch, of Ford City, Nicole Taylor, of Gilpin and Shelby Taylor, of Gilpin; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers: John Taylor, of Logansport, James Taylor, of Ohio and Stanley Taylor, of Logansport; four sisters: Ruth Gamble, of Leechburg, Jimi Havry, of West Sunbury, Anna Werthmeier, of Indiana and Gaynell (Vernon) LeBret, of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by a brother, Richard Taylor; and a sister, Marge Avey.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. followed by an 8 p.m. service at The Janette L. Gamble Funeral Home, Inc., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift PA 15690; 724-567-7006. Pastor Lee Rupert will be officiating.

There will also be a celebration of Tom's life on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Bethel fire hall in Bethel Township, at 1 p.m., a covered dish is welcomed.

