Thomas Kevin Prugh, 70, of Lifesteps in Homer City, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1948, in Kittanning, Pa., the son of Arthur William and Donna Bernice (Jay) Prugh.
Kevin enjoyed horses, listening to malt shop oldies music, and he loved milkshakes.
His memory will be cherished by his three brothers, William L. Prugh and wife, Trudy, of Dayton, Ohio, Joseph L. Prugh and wife, Cindy, of Masschoice, Pa., and Edward A. Prugh of Dayton, Pa.; a sister, Avaleen Rummel and husband, Ronald, of Dayton, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 E. Main St., Dayton, Pa.
Additional visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the funeral with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating. Interment will be in the Atwood Cemetery, Atwood, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's honor to Lifesteps, Inc., 383 New Castle Rd., Butler, PA 16001.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc.
