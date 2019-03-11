Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Church
Thomas P. Walko


1951 - 2019
Thomas P. Walko Obituary

Thomas P. Walko, 67, of Kittanning, passed away March 9, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, Pa.

He was born Oct. 16, 1951, in Pittsburgh, to parents Ignatius and Olga (Kostek) Walko.

He was a resident of the area for the last 40 years.

He was a graduate of Edinboro University, retired as a business officer supervisor from Alltel, and retired from work at Klingensmith Health Care.

He was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ford City, enjoyed genealogy, going to casinos, bingo, playing the lottery, enjoyed helping people with their taxes, and his Ukrainian heritage.

He is survived by his beloved partner Roger Stivason, sister Rosemarie Walko and Joe Breen of Pittsburgh, sister Kathleen Walko of Pittsburgh; nieces and nephews Jessica and Mike, Daniel Jr., Matt, and Chris and Leann; brother Joseph and Mary Jean Walko of Pittsburgh; and special friends Susan and Fran Spohn and Jimmy Swiderski.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday March 12 at Mantini Funeral Home Ince. at 701 Sixth Ave. in Ford City.

A Parastas memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday March 13, at the funeral home, followed by service of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church with Father John Gribik officiating.

Interment will be at St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery.

For more information, call 724-763-9151.

