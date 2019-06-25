Thomas Richard Hall, 92, of Bethel Township, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Our Family Home, Ford City.

He was born July 20, 1926, in Bevington, Iowa, son of Thomas Rothwell and Jennie Louise (South) Hall.

Mr. Hall was a member of the Homewood Baptist Church, Bethel Township.

He was a wounded veteran from World War II, where he served in the U.S. Army's 9th Armored Division and received a Purple Heart.

He retired from the United States Postal Service, Ford City, where he was a rural mail carrier.

Previously he was a truck mechanic at the Ringgold Garage, West Kittanning.

He also farmed for years and owned his own saw mill.

Mr. Hall was a private pilot, enjoyed shooting and with his son attended the Osh Kosh Air Show for more than 20 years.

He was a life member of the VFW, member of the NRA, the PA Gun Collectors, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association.

He enjoyed hunting and country western music. He was a member of the Schenley American Legion and a life member of the VFW, Ford City, and the Moose Lodge.

Surviving are one son, Thomas Raymond Hall and his wife, Sandra, of Bethel Township; one daughter, Sharon Louise Hall, of Kittanning; two grandsons, Thomas Ray (Carrie) Hall, of Oakland, Calif., and Jason Michael (Valerie) Hall, of Churubusco, Ind.; and one great-granddaughter, Lula Jane Hall, of Oakland, Calif.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Ora Bell "Tootie" (Hooks) Hall.

Friends will be welcomed at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032, Fourth Ave. Ford City, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James November officiating. Interment will follow in the Homewood Baptist Cemetery, Bethel Township. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.welchfh.com.