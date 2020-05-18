Thomas Wayne Ellenberger
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Wayne Ellenberger, 65, of Dayton, passed away on May 15, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.He was born on Aug. 20, 1954, to Bobby and Emma Jean (Cogley) Ellenberger in Kittanning.Thomas worked as a laborer at Dlubak Glass of Blairsville.Thomas is survived by his mother - Ellen Jean Ellenberger of Elderton; brother, John W. (Alda) Ellenberger of Kittanning, Pa.; niece, Julianne (Adam) Inglis of Kittanning; nephew, Shawn Ellenberger of New Stanton, Pa.; and great-nieces: Airandia, Eliana and Elisabeth.He was preceded in death by her father.Interment will take place in the Pleasant Union Cemetery.Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley has been entrusted to the funeral arrangements. www.carsonboyer.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved