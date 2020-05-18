Thomas Wayne Ellenberger, 65, of Dayton, passed away on May 15, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.He was born on Aug. 20, 1954, to Bobby and Emma Jean (Cogley) Ellenberger in Kittanning.Thomas worked as a laborer at Dlubak Glass of Blairsville.Thomas is survived by his mother - Ellen Jean Ellenberger of Elderton; brother, John W. (Alda) Ellenberger of Kittanning, Pa.; niece, Julianne (Adam) Inglis of Kittanning; nephew, Shawn Ellenberger of New Stanton, Pa.; and great-nieces: Airandia, Eliana and Elisabeth.He was preceded in death by her father.Interment will take place in the Pleasant Union Cemetery.Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley has been entrusted to the funeral arrangements. www.carsonboyer.com
Published in Leader Times on May 18, 2020.