Thomas William Hellgren, 70, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Autumn Oak Personal Care Home, Dayton.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1948, to John and Helen (Marshall) Hellgren in Dayton, Pa.

Thomas worked as a laborer for PPG, Ford City, NCS Health Care, and R & P Coal Company.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1974 during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of American

Legion Cosgrove Post and William Penn Association.

Thomas is survived by his son, Eric Hellgren, of Rural Valley; two daughters, Maria (Mark) Patterson of Home, Pa. and Trisha (Jeremy) Walker, of Dayton; two brothers, John (Andrea) Hellgren, of Jacksonville, Fla. and Dennis (Janet Kay) Hellgren, of Sarver; three granddaughters: Susan Patterson, Autumn Ziegler, and Madeline Walker; and two grandsons, Cole Patterson and Sheridan Walker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Andrew Patterson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Mr. Herb Reefer officiating. Burial will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery with full military honors. www.carsonboyer.com.