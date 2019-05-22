Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hellgren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas William Hellgren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas William Hellgren Obituary

Thomas William Hellgren, 70, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Autumn Oak Personal Care Home, Dayton.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1948, to John and Helen (Marshall) Hellgren in Dayton, Pa.

Thomas worked as a laborer for PPG, Ford City, NCS Health Care, and R & P Coal Company.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1974 during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of American

Legion Cosgrove Post and William Penn Association.

Thomas is survived by his son, Eric Hellgren, of Rural Valley; two daughters, Maria (Mark) Patterson of Home, Pa. and Trisha (Jeremy) Walker, of Dayton; two brothers, John (Andrea) Hellgren, of Jacksonville, Fla. and Dennis (Janet Kay) Hellgren, of Sarver; three granddaughters: Susan Patterson, Autumn Ziegler, and Madeline Walker; and two grandsons, Cole Patterson and Sheridan Walker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Andrew Patterson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Mr. Herb Reefer officiating. Burial will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery with full military honors. www.carsonboyer.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now