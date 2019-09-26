|
Timothy C. Byers, Sr., 61, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at ACMH Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 3, 1958, in Kittanning, the son of George "Bill" and Margaret "Peggy" (Byers) Carson.
Tim was a 1976 graduate of Ford City High School and for 25 years, he worked for Daily's Juice in Verona, as a lab technician. Tim enjoyed off road and mudding in his Jeep, and also enjoyed camping with his family. He was an avid wrestling and racing fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and he loved attending family gatherings and cookouts.
Tim leaves behind to cherish his memory three children: Jessica Winghart and husband, Rich, of Elderton, Timothy Byers, Jr., of Shelocta, and Samantha McGee, of Butler; seven grandsons; sister, Diana R. Fennell, of Kittanning; a brother, Douglas A. Carson and wife, Tammy, of Cadogan; two half-brothers, Melvin Plunkard and Ralph Plunkard, both of Mars; and three half-sisters: Beatrice Wideman, of Butler, Linda Plunkard, of Mars, and Debra Betts, of Valencia.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and half-brother,
Robert Plunkard.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Elderton Volunteer fire hall, 305 Williams St., Elderton, PA 15736. Inurnment will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Concord Township, Butler County. Contributions ay be made in his memory to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 16205. To leave an online condolence for Tim's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.