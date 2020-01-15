Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Timothy Dean Tatsak Jr.


1981 - 2020
Timothy Dean Tatsak Jr. Obituary

Timothy Dean Tatsak, Jr., 38, of Rural Valley, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on June 4, 1981, to Timothy, Sr. and Carol Ann (Jewart) Tatsak at Kittanning.

Tim enjoyed his reptiles, woodworking and most of all spending time with his daughters. He was 1999 graduate of Elderton High School.

Timothy is survived by his wife, April (Denning) Tatsak; his parents, of Elderton; daughters, Jazmyne and Zoey Tatsak at home; and sister, Heidi (Companion - Shawn Wood) Tatsak, of Ford City.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Leo and Isabelle Jewart; and paternal grandparents, William and Margaret Tatsak.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy Lewis officiating.

Interment will take place in the Lawn Haven Burial Estates. www.carsonboyer.com.

