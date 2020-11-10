Timothy M. Gerstbrein, 59, formerly of Cowansville, Pa., died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living in Upper Saint Clair.

He was born Feb. 7, 1961, a son of the late Harry L. Gerstbrein and Mildred Draskovich Gerstbrein.

Timothy had an independent contracting business, until illness led to an early retirement, several years ago.

He is survived by two brothers, Harry (Jeanine), of McDonald, Pa. and Eric, of Pittsburgh; and a sister, Lisa McCanna (Andy), of East Franklin Township. He also is survived by one nephew, Matthew Gerstbrein; and numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and one sister, Julianne Gerstbrein Sugrue, who died in 2009.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning.

Arrangements are entrusted to Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057.