1/
Timothy M. Gerstbrein
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy M. Gerstbrein, 59, formerly of Cowansville, Pa., died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living in Upper Saint Clair.

He was born Feb. 7, 1961, a son of the late Harry L. Gerstbrein and Mildred Draskovich Gerstbrein.

Timothy had an independent contracting business, until illness led to an early retirement, several years ago.

He is survived by two brothers, Harry (Jeanine), of McDonald, Pa. and Eric, of Pittsburgh; and a sister, Lisa McCanna (Andy), of East Franklin Township. He also is survived by one nephew, Matthew Gerstbrein; and numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and one sister, Julianne Gerstbrein Sugrue, who died in 2009.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning.

Arrangements are entrusted to Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nation Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved