|
|
Timothy M. Neal, 41, of Indiana, formerly of Kittanning, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at home.
He was born May 17, 1978, in Kittanning to Barbara Myers.
He worked in construction and carpentry and loved to spend time with his children and granddaughter.
He is survived two daughters, Myranda Neal and Everly Neal; granddaughter, Delilah Stoughton; friend, Nicole Taladay; mother, Barbara Myers; brother, Rodger Myers, Jr.; sister, Christina Myers; sister, Michelle Myers; girlfriend, Michelle Wilkins; grandfather, John Bish; three uncles, Carl, Robert and John Neal.
Timothy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Helen Bish; and aunts, Brenda Neal and Helen Dongilli.
Friends will be received Thursday, Dec., 19, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of a service at 7 p.m., at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the funeral home to help with costs.
For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com