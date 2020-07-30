Timothy Paul Wolfe, 37, of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.

He was born April 27, 1983, to Gary and Mindy (Bowser) Wolfe.

Timmy was a 2001 graduate of Lenape Vo-Tech and 2003 graduate of ITT Technical Institute, where he attained highest honors. He was employed by Gryphon Technologies in the Office of Technology Development and Coordination in Washington, D.C. Timmy was able to overcome many challenges in his life, despite being autistic. He was a computer guru as well as being a beautiful and genuine person.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ken Wolfe, who was a resident of Adrian, and Dan Bowser, who was a resident of Kittanning.

Survivors include his parents; grandmothers, Laura Wolfe and Carol Bowser; aunts and uncles, Barry and Joni Wolfe, Mark and Vickie Milliken, Sherrie Wolfe, Danny Ray and Carol Bowser, Steve and Bonnie Pomaybo, David and Ronda Grant, Guy Piluso and Larry Smail; as well as many cousins.

Private viewing will be held. Burial will be in Limestone Memorial Cemetery in Adrian. In memory of Timmy, the family asks for everyone to just do something nice for somebody. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.