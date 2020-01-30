|
|
Timothy Robert Shaul, 64, of Kittanning, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
He was born April 6, 1955, in Kittanning.
Timothy was a general contractor, who loved fishing, family and vacationing at the beach. He was an advocate for firearm safety. He died surrounded by his loved ones.
Friends and family are welcomed to a memorial gathering in Timothy's honor from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.sny- dercrissman.com.