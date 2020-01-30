Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Shaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Robert Shaul

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Robert Shaul Obituary

Timothy Robert Shaul, 64, of Kittanning, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

He was born April 6, 1955, in Kittanning.

Timothy was a general contractor, who loved fishing, family and vacationing at the beach. He was an advocate for firearm safety. He died surrounded by his loved ones.

Friends and family are welcomed to a memorial gathering in Timothy's honor from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.sny- dercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -