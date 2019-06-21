Timothy T. Keagle, Sr., 76, of West Kittanning, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at ACMH Hospital. He was born March 15, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Todd G. Keagle and Mildred L. (Huntington) Keagle Mechling, who married Charles H. Mechling and helped raise Tim after Todd Keagle died at a young age. He was retired from PennDOT and also worked as a real estate appraiser, as well as previously serving as director of the Redevelopment Authority of Armstrong County. Tim was a veteran of U.S. Marine Corps., serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Kittanning, where he previously had served on church council, including as President, as well as an Elder, and two terms as Deacon. He also served as chairman of Building and Church Property. His other memberships included the Kittanning American Legion, Elks BPOE No. 203, NRA, Junior Chamber International, life member of the PA Jaycees, where he was awarded his J.C.I. Senatorship in 1970-Senate No. 12215, Kittanning Masonic Lodge No. 805 F. & A.M. and Coudersport Consistory, and F.O.E. AERIE No. 1468. He was a life member of Marine Corps. League Westmoreland County Detachment and USS Marine Seagoing Association. He also served as a member of Armstrong County American Legion Honor Guard. Tim was a former manager of the Tri-County baseball team. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He also enjoyed hunting and boating. He enjoyed the Marine Corps. League and helping coordinate Toys for Tots in Armstrong County. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife, Karen Keagle; daughters, Tammie L. (Ty) Carerun, of North Carolina, and Becky A. (Bruce) Baillie, of Ford City; sons, Todd Keagle, Jr., of Kittanning, and David C. Keagle, of North Dakota; four grandchildren: Larry and Tim Padgett, and Maddie and Nate Baillie; four great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Keagle, of Kittanning; brother, Thomas (Sharon) Mechling, of Kittanning; daughter, Christina (Michael) Dietrick, of Avonmore; sons, Jamison (Brenda) Colwell, of Kittanning, and Jonathan (Rebecca) Colwell, of Kittanning; and their children, Felicia, Alexander, and Abygail Colwell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred L. Keagle-Mechling, Todd G. Keagle, and Charles H. Mechling, Sr.; and his siblings, James R. Mechling and Charles H. Mechling, Jr. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, where a Masonic Service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Nancy Flick-Dunmire will officiate. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Lawn Haven Burial Estates. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.