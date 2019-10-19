|
Todd J. Claypool, 94, of Shelocta, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 21, 1924, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, to Harvey James and Amy (Burkett) Claypool.
Todd was a self-employed sawyer with his father. He also worked as a field man for Apollo Gas Company for 29 years until his retirement in June of 1986. He was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church of Brick Church, which he helped to construct and also served on the church council. Todd also belonged to the Indiana Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 313, Royal Arch Chapter No. 313, where he held the position of High Priest in 2000, Tall Cedars of Lebanon No. 180 of Kittanning and the Coudersport Consistory. During his time in the Masons, he was given the MSA honor. Todd was a member of the grumpy old men card club and his favorite hobbies were woodworking, hunting and gardening.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley A. (Rhodes) Claypool, whom he married March 8, 1974; step-daughter, Elizabeth "Betty" McKee, of Shelocta; grandchildren, Jamie Gray and husband, Walter, Mary McKee, Ryan Miller and wife, Emily, and Erica Cope and husband Josh; and five great-grandchildren, Addison, Sadie, Lucy, Kaiden and Lilly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray C. Claypool and LaVerne O. Claypool; sister, Ruth L. Claypool; and step-son, Donald Miller.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 2264 Garretts Run Road, Ford City, with the Rev. Barbara Love officiating. Interment will be in the St. Michael's Cemetery, Ford City. Contributions can be made in Todd's honor to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Todd's family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.