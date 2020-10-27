Twila Gearhart, 64, of Eubank, Ky., passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, with family at her side, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center following a hard fought battle with cancer.

Born Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1955, in Indiana, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Jackson) Petrovich.

As a young woman, Twila worked at the Rola-Jensen factory. But first and foremost, she was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. You could sit with her and talk or take a joy ride-she loved to be on the move. She emanated love and compassion. Her family will miss her smile, listening ear and helping hand.

An avid reader, Twila instilled a love of books in her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, game shows, talking on the phone and listening to all kinds of music, especially the Top 20 country music countdown.

She will be greatly missed by daughters, Christina McAninch and Amanda (Lorri Grantz) Gearhart; grandchildren: Damian (Samantha), Alexis (Josh), Cheyenne, Aiden and Jacob (Mallory); great-grandchildren: Raiden, Kensley, Danika, Emilyn, Westin, Dean and Margot; siblings: Joseph (Lottie) Petrovich, Donna (William) George and Doris (Robert) Wilhelm; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Twila was preceded in death by brother, Ronald Jackson; and infant siblings, Alice and Edward.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Twila always had a kind word or gesture. Please honor her by performing a random act of kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home to help with costs. Please mail donations to Twila Gearhart Memorial Fund, c/o Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home, PO Box 67, Waynesburg, KY 40489.

Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home, Waynesburg, is entrusted with Twila's arrangements. Guest Book at: friendfuneralhomes.com