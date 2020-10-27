1/
Twila Gearhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Twila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Twila Gearhart, 64, of Eubank, Ky., passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, with family at her side, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center following a hard fought battle with cancer.

Born Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1955, in Indiana, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Jackson) Petrovich.

As a young woman, Twila worked at the Rola-Jensen factory. But first and foremost, she was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. You could sit with her and talk or take a joy ride-she loved to be on the move. She emanated love and compassion. Her family will miss her smile, listening ear and helping hand.

An avid reader, Twila instilled a love of books in her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, game shows, talking on the phone and listening to all kinds of music, especially the Top 20 country music countdown.

She will be greatly missed by daughters, Christina McAninch and Amanda (Lorri Grantz) Gearhart; grandchildren: Damian (Samantha), Alexis (Josh), Cheyenne, Aiden and Jacob (Mallory); great-grandchildren: Raiden, Kensley, Danika, Emilyn, Westin, Dean and Margot; siblings: Joseph (Lottie) Petrovich, Donna (William) George and Doris (Robert) Wilhelm; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Twila was preceded in death by brother, Ronald Jackson; and infant siblings, Alice and Edward.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Twila always had a kind word or gesture. Please honor her by performing a random act of kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home to help with costs. Please mail donations to Twila Gearhart Memorial Fund, c/o Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home, PO Box 67, Waynesburg, KY 40489.

Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home, Waynesburg, is entrusted with Twila's arrangements. Guest Book at: friendfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
(606) 379-2011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved