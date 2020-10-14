1/
Vada Ann McAfee
1963 - 2020
Vada Ann McAfee, 57, of Kittanning, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, due to complications following a stroke.

Vada was born on April 20, 1963, to Lois and Harold Clark, Sr.

Vada spent most of her life in the Armstrong County area. She enjoyed being outside, motorcycles, shooting pool and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children: Jeremy Appleman, Ashley McAfee and Leah Tabush; her grandchildren: Trinity and Jocelyn Appleman, Josh Barnett, Clayton Godwin and Kamryn McAfee; brother, Harold Clark, Jr.; and sister, Verna Clark; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Jane Lloyd and Barb Caltagrone, nephew, TJ Stankowhitz; and infant nephews, James And Albert Arbuckle.

No viewing or services will be held at this time.

The family will be having a private memorial at a later date.

The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning will be handling the arrangements.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
