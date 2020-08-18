Val D. Hillwig, 64, of Parker Personal Care Home, on Aug. 15, 2020, moved to a mansion that his Savior prepared for him in Heaven.

Val was surrounded by his family during his final day on earth.

Born June 14, 1956, in Butler, he was the son of Leo G. "Rocky" and Beulah M. "Boots" (Dowling) Hillwig.

In 1975, Val graduated from East Brady High School and then attended Toccoa Falls College, School of Christian Ministries in Toccoa Falls, Ga.

Although he was unable to work due to a disability, Val's joy in life was sharing Jesus Christ with his family and friends.

During his time at Parker Personal Care Home, he enjoyed leading Bible Study Sessions and praying for those he loved.

He also loved spending time with Chris, his brother and best friend.

Val is survived by six brothers: Richard L. "Dick" (wife, Marilyn) Hillwig, Larry A. (wife, late Sherry) Hillwig, Leo G. "Lee" (wife, Sharon) Hillwig, Terry R. Hillwig, Chris A. Hillwig, Theodore J. "Tee" (wife, Diane) Hillwig; two sisters: Sherry R. "Niddy" Hillwig (husband, Harry) Thomas and Rebecca L. "Bunny" Myers (husband, Bud) Snyder.

He is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews and a multitude of great nieces and nephews.

Family members that have passed on to heaven before him include his parents; two sisters: Donna M. Hillwig Myers and Saundra J. "Sandi" Hillwig Evankovich and her husband John; and a brother: Daniel W. "Danny" Hillwig.

Friends of Val D. Hillwig will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA 16028.

A funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home at 8 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Paul DeBacco, pastor of the Criswell Baptist Church, officiating.

Those attending the services Wednesday are asked to wear a face mask or appropriate facial covering in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions.

Private burial will be in Bradys Bend Cemetery.

Val is missed very much by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the Hillwig Family suggests that donations be made in Val's name to Parker Personal Care, 103 Seward Street, Parker, PA 16049

