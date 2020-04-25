|
The Rev. Vaughn E. "Arkie" Taylor, 82, of Indiana, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The Rev. Taylor was born on Aug. 13, 1937, in Graceton, Pa., to Harry and Nellie (Alsop) Taylor.
The Rev. Taylor was a 1956 graduate of Laura Lamar High School in Homer City, Pa., and a graduate of Thiel College in 1961. He continued his education earning his Master's Degree in Divinity from Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, in 1965.
He was a member of Luther Chapel Lutheran Church in Coral, Pa.
The Rev. Taylor touched many lives over the years. He baptized, married and celebrated the life of countless people in Garrett County, Md., Indiana, Armstrong, Beaver and Jefferson counties. The Rev. Taylor always had a joke for everyone and he will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, compassion for others and a friend to all. He rarely missed an opportunity to enjoy watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participating in all sorts of activities.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 12 years, Trudy (Sallee) Taylor, whom he married Nov. 3, 2008; daughters, Lori Rodgers and husband, Melvin, of Elderton, and Rebecca Smail and husband, Randy, of Plum; step-sons, John Burglund and wife, Mary Jo, of Cranberry Township, and Matthew Burglund and wife, Sarah, of Indiana; grandchildren: Joshua and Bethany Rodgers, Sara Lasser and husband, Adam, Matthew and Sean Smail, Kyle Smail and wife, Madison; great-grandchildren: Tyler and Braydn Rodgers, and Aubrey and Connor Lasser; and step-grandchildren: Ryan, Emma, Ava, Garrett, Lila and Nolan Burglund; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Dorothy (Shearer) Taylor, brothers: Harry, David, Robert, Roy and Floyd Taylor; and sisters, Ruth Rucker and Jane Hanna.
Funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made in the the Rev. Taylor's honor to Luther Chapel Lutheran Church at PO Box A, Coral, PA 15731 or Unicef at https://www.unicef.org/ or any organization of your choice. For those unable to attend the service you may send a condolence to the Rev. Taylor's family or view a video tribute honoring his life by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com. Arrangements were being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.