|
Veda Marie (Aites) Burdett, 83, of Ford City, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 2, 1936, to the late Ernest and Alma (Wilson) Aites.
Veda married her husband of 65 years, Wendell, on April 24, 1954.
Veda had been employed at Armstrong County Health Center in the kitcwhen and laundry department and retired after 30 years of service.
Veda was a kind and generous soul.
She loved Sunday rides, talking on the phone and her family, especially her great-grandboys.
Surviving Veda are her husband, Wendell Burdett; three sons, Bill (Renee) Burdett, Jeff (Carol) Burdett of Ford City, and Tom (Joy) Burdett of Kittanning; a daughter, Barb (Bo) Frerotte of Ford City; five grandchildren, Dana (Kenyata) Laramore, Brandy (Steve) Smith, Daniel (Steven) Conti, Stacy (Ben) Claypool, and Jake (Michelle) Burdett; four great-grandchildren, Cole Walker, Noah Claypool, Ryker Burdett and Kade Burdett; and two sisters, Nancy Aites and Carol Hutchinson.
In addition to her parents, Veda was preceded in death by: a daughter, Janice Burdett; one sister, Patty Aites; and three brothers, Dick Aites, Virgil Aites and Ronald Aites.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests all donations be made to the Susan Falsetti Burdett Memorial Scholarship, Armstrong County Community Foundation, 160 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201.
Private services were held by the family.
Burial took place at Lawn Haven Cemetery.