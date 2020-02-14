|
Vera "Ruth" (Leightley) Rearick, 86, of Elderton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Ruth was born on Nov. 22, 1933, in Kittanning, to Homer and Ilone (Blystone) Leightley.
Ruth graduated from Elderton High School in 1952. She worked at Jamesway for more than 30 years. Ruth could often be found at the senior center where she enjoyed going three times a week or her Friday trips to get her hair done with Shawnee Holt. She was a member of the Whitesburg United Methodist Church, where she went to church every Sunday. Ruth would get together for lunch with her cousins at least once a month.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Rodney E. Rearick and wife, Darlene, of Rural Valley; a daughter, Pamela R. Cline and husband, Daniel, of Vandergrift; sister, Kathleen Boyle and husband, Bob, of Girty, Pa.; and a sister in-law, Barb Leightley, of Apollo.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emmet Rearick; a brother, Ronald Leightley; a sister, Beverly Jamison and a brother in-law, Clair Jamison.
Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Alfred Kimmel officiating. Interment will be in the Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Contributions may be made in Vera's honor to the Whitesburg Methodist Church, 12127 US Route 422, Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Ruth's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.