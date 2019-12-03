|
Viola Mae Coleman, 87, lifelong resident of West Kittanning, passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Viola was born on Feb. 19, 1932 (a birthday shared with her son and granddaughter) in Kittanning, to parents, Euchetta and James Julius. Viola met her husband, Charles Coleman, whom she married on Nov. 23, 19'something. Forgive us, we remember it just like she did.
Together they settled in West Kittanning, where she deemed herself "the Mayor" (over her 87 years of residence).
Her kitchen table was seldom empty, as the aromas of fresh baked breads and sauces omitting from her kitchen filled the streets of Southern avenue.
One should always stop in hungry, because whether or not you were, you were getting fed.
She kept her figure tighter than a base drum by "pumping iron" at Mac's Health Club and more recently at the YMCA. She enjoyed staying active, and always followed her sessions with lunch with friends, usually at Valley Dairy.
Viola worked at Mike's Lunch in the early days, followed by a career at Moonlight
Mushroom. She was one of the fastest pickers on the line-some would consider her a hustler, and that hustle never slowed throughout her lengthy, active life.
As a matter of fact, she was so ahead of the game that she seemed to want "everything done yesterday"-not sure how, but we delivered.
After she retired, she became a full-time Nonna.
She enjoyed spending many of her days with her grandchildren: Dena (Randy), Chad, Brittany (the favorite/ Michael), Felecia (Alex), Branden (Ashley) by playing games like "Follow The Leader," baking sugar cookies, hosting pizza night and playing 500 Rum. She also enjoyed many similar traditional memories with her great-grandchildren: Taylor, Dillion, Ella, Owen, Chloe, Capri, Nicholas and Natalie.
Left to cherish her memory (and finish her to do list) are her two sons, Dennis Coleman, of Vienna, Ohio, and Michael Coleman, of Kittanning. They ensured her last days were spent with the best care and as much comfort as possible. Special thanks to the VNA Hospice Services, as well as her physician, Philip Gelacek.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles H. Coleman, who passed away on May 26, 2011, as well as various other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be received to say "toodaloo" from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. Parting Prayers will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, Kittanning, with Father Victor S. Baguna officiating. Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.