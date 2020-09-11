Violet (Presko) Boguslawski, 97, formerly of Cadogan, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Quality Life Services at Sugarcreek Rest, Worthington, following a lengthy illness.

She was born Dec. 22, 1922, in Cadogan, a daughter of the late Ignatz and Dorothy (Shesman) Presko.

A long-time resident of the area, she was a parishioner of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, where she was a former member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Cadogan Senior Citizens. Also, Violet was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Violet was a full-time mother and homemaker. She loved her hobbies of cooking, baking, gardening and spending time with her family. She especially loved being "Grandma" to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Boguslawski, Sr., on May 12, 1973; a son, Walter Boguslawski, Jr., on June 25, 1977; two brothers, Charles and George Presko; two sisters, Dorothy "Tina" Lovich and Jennie Lovich; a great-grandchild, Jarrod M. Bowers; and a sonin law, Donald "Ed" Knoll.

Survivors include three sons: Joseph William Boguslawski, of Butler, Charles L. Boguslawski, of Pittsburgh and Robert J. Boguslawski, of Ford City; a daughter, Mrs. Donald (Anna Marie) Knoll, of Chicora; daughters-in-law Donna Boguslawski Bowser, of Cadogan, and Peggy (Hirst) Boguslawski Hankey, of Ford City; three grandchildren: Brian J. Boguslawski, Diane (Knoll) Turner and Carolyn

(Knoll) Bowers; three great-grandchildren: Morgan M. Turner, Blair Turner and Bradley Bowers; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Kenny.

The family would like to express their many thanks for the care and comfort given to Violet by Melody Manor and Sugarcreek Rest. A deep debt of gratitude is due to Sugarcreek Rest staff for their tender love and care extended to Violet and her family throughout her stay there, particularly the days leading up to her passing. Your kindness and compassion touched us deeply.

Viewing will be held for her family, and a private blessing service will be held with The Very Rev. Alan N. Polczynski officiating. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery in South Buffalo Township.

To share condolences and memories, please visit: welchfh.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.