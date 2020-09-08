1/
Virginia Anna (Salsgiver) Lamison
Virginia Anna (Salsgiver) Lamison, 80, of Kittanning, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 6, 1940, in Kittanning, to the late Earl "Cy" and Edith Salsgiver.

She was a retired hairdresser. She was a member of the Kittanning Church of the Nazarene. Virginia enjoyed making her delicious peanut-butter fudge, sewing pillows, painting wine bottles and making heat pads.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her son, Jake Lamison, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Stephanie, Jade, Jacob and Natasha; five great-grandchildren; brother, Louis Salsgiver; and nieces, Belinda Johnston, Kimberly Leidig and Renee Repak.

In addition to her parents, she as preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lamison.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, with the Rev. Justin Lamison officiating. Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery.

All those attending are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
