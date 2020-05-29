Virginia Fatalla (Diala) Hagofsky
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Fatalla (Diala) Hagofsky, 66, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.She was born on Dec. 8, 1953 in Caloocan, Philippines, to Clementina and Victor Diala.Virginia has lived in the area since 1973.She was a homemaker.Virginia was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in Kittanning.She enjoyed playing bingo, hosting casino bus trips, cooking, and spending time with family.Virginia was well known for her cooking, especially her egg rolls and cookies. She catered numerous weddings and parties.Left behind to cherish her memory includes her mother, Clementina Diala; her husband, Roger A. Hagofsky I, of Kittanning; two daughters, Jennifer (Chris) McRae, of Chesapeake, Va., and Catherine (Scott) Gamble, of Kittanning; a son, Roger (Alana) Hagofsky II, of Falling Waters, W.Va.; grandchildren: Tyler, Jordan, Paige and Isabella McRae, Zoey and Fallon Gamble, and Brooke and Kendall Hagofsky; and numerous brothers and sisters in the Philippines.She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Diala; and her father/mother-in-law, Edward and Catherine (Ecker) Hagofsky.Private services were held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, with Father Victor S. Baguna officiating.Arrangements were entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: www.snydercrissman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved