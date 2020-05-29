Virginia Fatalla (Diala) Hagofsky, 66, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.She was born on Dec. 8, 1953 in Caloocan, Philippines, to Clementina and Victor Diala.Virginia has lived in the area since 1973.She was a homemaker.Virginia was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in Kittanning.She enjoyed playing bingo, hosting casino bus trips, cooking, and spending time with family.Virginia was well known for her cooking, especially her egg rolls and cookies. She catered numerous weddings and parties.Left behind to cherish her memory includes her mother, Clementina Diala; her husband, Roger A. Hagofsky I, of Kittanning; two daughters, Jennifer (Chris) McRae, of Chesapeake, Va., and Catherine (Scott) Gamble, of Kittanning; a son, Roger (Alana) Hagofsky II, of Falling Waters, W.Va.; grandchildren: Tyler, Jordan, Paige and Isabella McRae, Zoey and Fallon Gamble, and Brooke and Kendall Hagofsky; and numerous brothers and sisters in the Philippines.She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Diala; and her father/mother-in-law, Edward and Catherine (Ecker) Hagofsky.Private services were held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, with Father Victor S. Baguna officiating.Arrangements were entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 29, 2020.