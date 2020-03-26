Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Jean (Bowser) Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Jean (Bowser) Davis Obituary

Virginia Jean (Bowser) Davis, 90, of Cowansville, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

She was born May 24, 1929, in Kittanning, daughter of Spurgeon and Florence (Campbell) Bowser, and lived in the area all her life.

She was a long-time member of Union First Presbyterian Church. She was a long-time deacon, member of Golden Links, and Sunday school and Bible school teacher.

Virginia was a 35-year volunteer for Keystone Tall Tree Girl Scouts, serving on the council and as a leader. She also was a card club member.

Virginia is survived by her

daughters: Debbie (Pete) Douglass,

of East Brady, Jackie (David) Scotka, of Cowansville, Barb (Rich) Johns, of Cowansville and Sandi (Rob) Kapp, of Cowansville; brother, Bob (Esther) Bowser, of Kittanning; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Davis; son, Arnold "Sonny" Davis, Jr.; great-grandchild, Christopher Douglass; and a brother, William Bowser.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, private services will be held at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville, with the Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the public.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's honor to Union First Presbyterian Church, 824 East Brady Road, Cowansville, PA 16218 or Keystone Tall Tree Girl Scouts.

Arrangements entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -