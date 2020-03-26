|
Virginia Jean (Bowser) Davis, 90, of Cowansville, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
She was born May 24, 1929, in Kittanning, daughter of Spurgeon and Florence (Campbell) Bowser, and lived in the area all her life.
She was a long-time member of Union First Presbyterian Church. She was a long-time deacon, member of Golden Links, and Sunday school and Bible school teacher.
Virginia was a 35-year volunteer for Keystone Tall Tree Girl Scouts, serving on the council and as a leader. She also was a card club member.
Virginia is survived by her
daughters: Debbie (Pete) Douglass,
of East Brady, Jackie (David) Scotka, of Cowansville, Barb (Rich) Johns, of Cowansville and Sandi (Rob) Kapp, of Cowansville; brother, Bob (Esther) Bowser, of Kittanning; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Davis; son, Arnold "Sonny" Davis, Jr.; great-grandchild, Christopher Douglass; and a brother, William Bowser.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, private services will be held at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville, with the Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the public.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's honor to Union First Presbyterian Church, 824 East Brady Road, Cowansville, PA 16218 or Keystone Tall Tree Girl Scouts.
Arrangements entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.
