Virginia L. Waltenbaugh, 55, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with Jeff Youell officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's and Tuesday's editions of the Leader Times. To send a condolence to Virginia's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
