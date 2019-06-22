Home

Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Virginia L. Waltenbaugh

Virginia L. Waltenbaugh Obituary

Virginia L. Waltenbaugh, 55, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with Jeff Youell officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's and Tuesday's editions of the Leader Times. To send a condolence to Virginia's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

