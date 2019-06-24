Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Waltenbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia L. Waltenbaugh


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia L. Waltenbaugh Obituary

Virginia L. Waltenbaugh, 55, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 2, 1963, to John and Virginia (Lightner) Fleishner in Pittsburgh, and was raised in Saxonburg.

Virginia was a 1981 graduate of Knoch High School and attended Canyon College for community counseling. Virginia enjoyed painting, drawing and sketching. She loved going to the annual Dayton Fair with friends, spending time with family, or being in the country on the family farm.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Jacob T. Waltenbaugh and wife, Mandie, of Butler; two daughters, Cassandra E. Waldor and husband, Cory, of Templeton, and Ashlee A. Waltenbaugh, of Kittanning; three grandchildren:

Maleaum Waltenbaugh, Angelica Smith, and Isla Waltenbaugh; her former husband and close friend, Craig Waltenbaugh, of Leechburg; a brother, Jack Fleishner and wife, Jeneen, of Freeport; two sisters, Chris Corace and husband, Kevin, of Saxonburg, and Carrie Peele and husband, David, of Raleigh, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with Jeff Youell officiating. Contributions may be given in her honor to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Virginia's family, or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now