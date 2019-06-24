Virginia L. Waltenbaugh, 55, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 2, 1963, to John and Virginia (Lightner) Fleishner in Pittsburgh, and was raised in Saxonburg.

Virginia was a 1981 graduate of Knoch High School and attended Canyon College for community counseling. Virginia enjoyed painting, drawing and sketching. She loved going to the annual Dayton Fair with friends, spending time with family, or being in the country on the family farm.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Jacob T. Waltenbaugh and wife, Mandie, of Butler; two daughters, Cassandra E. Waldor and husband, Cory, of Templeton, and Ashlee A. Waltenbaugh, of Kittanning; three grandchildren:

Maleaum Waltenbaugh, Angelica Smith, and Isla Waltenbaugh; her former husband and close friend, Craig Waltenbaugh, of Leechburg; a brother, Jack Fleishner and wife, Jeneen, of Freeport; two sisters, Chris Corace and husband, Kevin, of Saxonburg, and Carrie Peele and husband, David, of Raleigh, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with Jeff Youell officiating. Contributions may be given in her honor to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Virginia's family, or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.