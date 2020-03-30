|
Virginia "Ginny" Mae (Grafton) Shaffer, 87, of Ohio Township, passed away on March 27, 2020, at home, with family at her side.
She was born May 6, 1932, in North Buffalo Township, daughter of the late Ralph and Thelma (Walker) Grafton.
Virginia, very strong in her faith, was an active member of the Mt. Nebo United Presbyterian Church. She was an avid gardener and bowler, and a very enthusiastic fan of all Pittsburgh sports.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 70 years, Harold Shaffer; her children, Douglas (LuAnne) Shaffer, of Taylors, S.C., Craig (Diane) Shaffer, of Zelienople, Pa., Saundra (Tyrone) Wright, of Hopewell Twp., Pa., and Tonia (Randy) Smith, of Lothian, Md.; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Leona (Donald) Calhoun, of Kittanning; brothers, Charles (Ruth) Grafton of Detroit, Mich., Lincoln (Rose) Grafton of Adrian, and Paul (Karen) Grafton, of Worthington.
A private service, for immediate family, will be held at the Mt. Nebo United Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.