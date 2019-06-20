Virginia R. Conner, 92, of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Virginia was born on March 5, 1927, in Pinoak, Clarion County, to Milton and Laura (Best) Houser.

Virginia worked for the Archway Cookie Plant and later worked for the Sligo Restaurant. She attended the Widnoon United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school for many years at Jerusalem United Church of Christ. Virginia loved to work in her flower beds and cherished her time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful cook and for her great pies.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Thomas Conner and wife, Brenda, of Rimersburg; two daughters, Sandy Rankin and husband, Richard, of Rimersburg and Mary Ann Jones and husband, Colbert, of Templeton; grandchildren: Richard Rankin, Jr. and wife, Jill, Beth Homa and husband, William, Amy Rankin, Hope Smith and husband, Robert, Alex Rankin and wife, Nichole, Christopher Jones and wife, Jo, Kristina Cholak and husband, Mike, Bryan Jones and wife, Megan, Holly Ann Wadding and husband, Brian, Heather Kaddora and husband, Firas, Pam Criner and husband, Bob, and Steve Curll and wife, Renee; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eugene Houser, of Rimersburg.

She is preceded in death by parents; her husband, Robert L. Conner, who passed away on April 5, 2009; a grandson, Robert Rankin; a sister, Eleanor Smith; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Houser.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Deeter and Pastor Cub Jones co-officiating. Interment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Hillis Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence for Virginia's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.