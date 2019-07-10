Virginia Ruth (South) Lightner, 81, of Fort Smith, Ark., went home to be with the Lord she loved on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Methodist Nursing Home in Fort Smith, Ark. She was born on Dec. 20, 1937, to Charles Winfield South and Ruth Pauline (Zinn) South in Bethel Township, Pa. She was a born again Christian. After graduating Ford City High School in 1955, she worked at the Kittanning Telephone Co. and later at the Davis Cookie Co. in Rimersburg, Pa. She was married to her husband, Myron Veryl (Bud) Lightner. They moved to Mesa, Ariz., in 1985, where she worked in senior living for nine years. They then moved to Florence, Ala., for five years before moving back home to retire. She loved traveling with her husband, Bud, who was also her best friend. They had many good times together, camping, and seeing the USA. She was an avid reader and loved history, fascinated by stories about the pioneers who settled the Old West and the Civil War era. She loved Bible study and the wonderful history of God's chosen people and his plan of salvation. Her favorite thing was being a mother, having been blessed by God with three sons. Virginia is survived by sons: Robert Allan Lightner, wife (Erin), Charles Randall Lightner, wife (Debbie), and Roger Lee Lightner, wife (Trish). She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Keith Lightner, Sara (Lightner) Gandolfi, Brittany (Lightner) Prentice, Jedidiah Lightner, Bronwen Lightner, Alexander Myron Lightner, and Eugene Allan Lightner. Virginia has six great-grandchildren: Jordan, Jonathan, Noah, Brynlee, Meredith, and Paislee. She is also survived by a sister, Judith Gale Bechtel (John), and sister-in-law, Kay South. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Myron (Bud) Lightner (2003); sisters, Doris Conner and Eleanor South; brother, Ronald Wayne South; and brother-inlaw, Doyle Conner. A private memorial service will be held. Interment will be at Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. The family requests any memorials may be given to the following: in honor of the South family, in honor of the Lightner family, and Mental Health in memory of her mother, who suffered from mental illness all of her life, or a church or mission that preaches the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a lost and fallen world. Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, Ark., is entrusted with the arrangements.